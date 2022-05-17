17,000 doctors call for end to COVID-19 emergency

Decrying "disastrous" COVID-19 public health policies, more than 17,000 physicians and medical scientists from around the world are calling on nations to lift health emergency declarations, restore scientific integrity and address "crimes against humanity."

Among the signatories is Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, who argues that the concerns raised in the declaration go beyond COVID-19, threatening constitutional rights.

The fourth declaration of the Global COVID Summit states that the COVID policies imposed over the past two years "are the culmination of a corrupt medical alliance of pharmaceutical, insurance, and healthcare institutions, along with the financial trusts which control them."

"They have infiltrated our medical system at every level, and are protected and supported by a parallel alliance of big tech, media, academics and government agencies who profited from this orchestrated catastrophe," the signatories declare.

The "corrupt alliance" continues "to advance unscientific claims by censoring data, and intimidating and firing doctors and scientists for simply publishing actual clinical results or treating their patients with proven, life-saving medicine."

"These catastrophic decisions came at the expense of the innocent, who are forced to suffer health damage and death caused by intentionally withholding critical and time-sensitive treatments, or as a result of coerced genetic therapy injections, which are neither safe nor effective," they say.

The 17,000 Global COVID Summit physicians and medical scientists "represent a much larger, enlightened global medical community who refuse to be compromised, and are united and willing to risk the wrath of the corrupt medical alliance to defend the health of their patients."

They argue that restoring the people's trust in medicine, "begins with free and open dialogue between physicians and medical scientists."

"After two years of scientific research, millions of patients treated, hundreds of clinical trials performed and scientific data shared, we have demonstrated and documented our success in understanding and combating COVID-19," they write.

Among the "foundational principles" they list are ending the COVID shots, which they describe as "the experimental genetic therapy," and allowing doctors to provide "life-saving medical treatment" such as ivermectin.

"We declare the state of national emergency, which facilitates corruption and extends the pandemic, should be immediately terminated."

They also argue masks "have never been effective protection against an airborne respiratory virus in the community setting" and call for funding and research to address "vaccination damage, death and suffering."

They charge that vaccine makers – Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca – and "their enablers, withheld and willfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians, and should be immediately indicted for fraud."

See the May 11 press conference of the Global COVID Summit:

See Drs. Robert Malone, Ryan Cole and Richard Urso discuss the latest Global COVID Summit declaration:

