2 in 3 adults avoid social events because they're embarrassed about their financial struggles

(STUDY FINDS) – Two-thirds of Americans are trying to keep their financial struggles a secret. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that 66 percent have avoided social events because they’ve felt embarrassed or uncomfortable about their financial situation.

Some respondents say they’ve steered clear of birthday parties (33%), weddings (32%), happy hours (31%), and networking events (31%). Recent increases in gas prices and inflation have left 56 percent feeling “extremely” or “noticeably” more stressed.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Beyond Finance for Mental Health Awareness Month, the survey also found that 67 percent engage in “stress shopping” when feeling financially overwhelmed and end up buying things they don’t need.

Read the full story ›