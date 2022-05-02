A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 in 3 adults avoid social events because they're embarrassed about their financial struggles

Inflation keeping people 'noticeably' more stressed

Published May 26, 2022 at 3:13pm
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:13pm
(STUDY FINDS) – Two-thirds of Americans are trying to keep their financial struggles a secret. A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that 66 percent have avoided social events because they’ve felt embarrassed or uncomfortable about their financial situation.

Some respondents say they’ve steered clear of birthday parties (33%), weddings (32%), happy hours (31%), and networking events (31%). Recent increases in gas prices and inflation have left 56 percent feeling “extremely” or “noticeably” more stressed.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Beyond Finance for Mental Health Awareness Month, the survey also found that 67 percent engage in “stress shopping” when feeling financially overwhelmed and end up buying things they don’t need.


