'2000 Mules' and the 'don't wanna know' Republicans

Last week I argued on these pages that the left timed the release of the Alito brief to offset the premier of Dinesh D'Souza's "2000 Mules." If so, the left miscalculated. The film did not need any woke offsetting. The "don't wanna know" (DWK) Right was up to the job.

For the timid Right, "Mules" was a Level 5 DWK. Never before had its thought leaders been confronted with an exposure this consequential and this exquisitely well documented.

If D'Souza and his collaborators at True the Vote are right, all the DWK talking points of the last 20 months are shot. The Democrats did steal the presidential election. They also stole the Senate with their capture of the two Georgia seats. And the Jan. 6 crowd was right to protest, arguably even to riot – peacefully, of course.

I have been dealing with the DWKs for the last 20 years, but I am still surprised that Fox News and Newsmax, among other conservative media, are pretending "2000 Mules" is not worth discussion.

Every day these media hold out they lose the respect of their viewers. This story is too big to ignore. Too many ordinary people know what the media moguls don't wanna know.

I first met the DWKs in the summer of 2001 when James Sanders and I rolled out our documentary on TWA Flight 800 called "Silenced." At the last minute, CNN canceled an on-air showdown between me and Jim Hall, the clown head of the National Transportation Safety Board.

But that was CNN. It was in their best interest to keep the lid sealed on the 1996 Naval misfire covered up to get Bill Clinton reelected. The last minute cancellation did not surprise me a bit.

When the Weekly Standard turned its back on me, however, I was surprised. I had been writing semi-regularly for Bill Kristol's highbrow rag under the impression it was a conservative publication, but Bill and his editors didn't wanna know.

They didn't wanna know me either. They not only stopped giving me assignments, but they also stopped answering my phone calls.

In 2003, Sanders and I published "First Strike," also about the shoot-down of TWA 800. I spoke with Bob Woodward, met with Newsweek's Michael Isikoff as well as the appropriate reporters for the Washington Post and the New York Times.

I offered to share all our evidence, but they didn't wanna know. That didn't surprise me. That evidence was not in their career or political best interest. The "respectable" right didn't wanna know either. They were just afraid to rock the boat.

They still are. In 2016, National Review refused to acknowledge my definitive book on the subject, "TWA Flight 800: The Crash, The Cover-Up, The Conspiracy." A half-hour discussion with the publisher got me nowhere.

In 2004 I went through the same ritual with my book on the life and mysterious death of Commerce Secretary Ron Brown. I was the first person in the media to secure the 22-volume USAF report on the plane crash in Croatia that killed Brown and 34 others.

The Times had a guy on that doomed plane. Its editors did not bother requesting the report. They knew what they didn't wanna know and preserved their innocence by not officially knowing.

With both TWA 800 and Ron Brown, I was dealing with recent history. For the media these were DWK 3s, complex stories that were relatively easy to blow off.

In the late summer of 2008, I stumbled on a DWK 4, a story that had the potential to be a game changer in the 2008 presidential election. I unearthed the fact that terrorist Bill Ayers had substantially helped Barack Obama with his overpraised memoir "Dreams from My Father."

New Yorker editor David Remnick understood just how newsworthy that revelation would have been. "This was a charge," he wrote in "The Bridge," his 2010 Obama biography, "that if ever proved true, or believed to be true among enough voters, could have been the end of the candidacy."

Other than Rush Limbaugh, Andrew Breitbart and Andy McCarthy of the National Review, no one on the respectable right gave me a tumble. The Republican DWKs really did not want to know about this. They had already game-planned their peaceful yielding of power.

Our DWKs did the same in 2020. Many of them were happy to lose the election if it meant getting Trump out of the White House. Now, less than two years later, even the DWKs are distraught at the havoc Biden and pals have wreaked. To concede the 2020 election was stolen would be acknowledge their own role in letting the steal take place.

I think Fox News will implode from the inside. I have to believe that the bolder of its on-air people will force the story out. We should urge them on.

We should also urge on our candidates. As a humble first step, I will offer my public support to the Missouri senatorial candidate who first introduces "2000 Mules" into the public sphere the way an Arizona gubernatorial candidate did on a squeamish Newsmax.

I recommend readers do the same in their local primaries. We don't need to elect people who don't wanna know. We have too many of them in Washington already.

