'2000 Mules' investigator: Georgia officials intimidating my witnesses

A lead investigator in the independent probe of alleged 2020 election ballot trafficking featured in the film "2000 Mules" said he and his witnesses have become the target of Georgia state officials instead of the people he believes delivered fraudulent votes to help Joe Biden win the White House.

Gregg Phillips, who teamed with True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht in the probe, said in an interview with reporter Emerald Robinson that days before the release of "2000 Mules," Georgia election officials issued subpoenas to get him to turn over his sources and witnesses.

He emphasized that the witnesses came forward because they were promised their identity would be protected.

"This is a very, very dangerous escalation in this. I believe that somebody’s going to get killed if they’re not careful," Phillips said.

"The (Georgia) investigator himself and the people who fashioned this subpoena are going to get someone killed," he continued. "They don’t understand what they're dealing with.

"I'm not going to reveal the source. I don't care what they do," Phillips said. "They can cuff me."

In a Twitter post of Phillips' remarks to Robinson, the survey company Rasmussen Reports said its "Georgia sources indicate there is much, much more moving behind the scenes and witness intimidation and worse are afoot in both the Stacy (sic) Abrams camp & Kemp's GBI," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Democratic activist Stacey Abrams, known for her get-out-the-vote activism, is running again for governor of Georgia after narrowly losing to the current governor, Brian Kemp, in 2018. Kemp is running for reelection.

As WND reported in interviews with Engelbrecht and with "2000 Mules" producer Dinesh D'Souza, the True the Vote investigation – based on cellphone location data and surveillance video – uncovered what they group describes as a highly coordinated operation in key battleground states carried out by left-wing groups that collected mail-in ballots and paid "mules" to stuff them in unattended drop boxes, typically in the middle of the night.

Phillips told Robinson that nearly one year ago, he briefed Kemp's staff along with the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and three or four other representatives of the agency.

The Georgia officials chose to do nothing, Phillips said, and it wasn't until President Trump mentioned True the Vote's ballot trafficking probe at a rally some four months later that they acted.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds wrote a letter to Phillips that was published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper saying the evidence did not merit a government investigation.

True the Vote then made a formal complaint to the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, on Dec. 1, 2021, Phillips said. In late April, Raffensperger's office issued subpoenas compelling True the Vote to turn over documents, recordings and names allegedly connected to ballot trafficking. The subpoenas also require depositions of Phillips and Engelbrecht.

See Phillips' remarks to Emerald Robinson:

“This is a very, very dangerous escalation in this. I believe that somebodies going to get killed if they’re not careful.” True The Vote’s Gregg Phillips spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Emerald Robinson after his lawyers sent @BrianKempGA a letter. pic.twitter.com/XlWC7HQPff — The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) May 12, 2022

