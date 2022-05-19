A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
44 percent of pastors say members' political views are problematic, challenging

Congregants often have 'strong opinions about nonessentials'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:38pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The political views of church members are a concern for more than one-third of America's Protestant pastors, who also say members too often have "strong opinions about nonessentials," according to a new Lifeway Research survey.

The poll of 1,000 Protestant pastors, released this month, found that 44 percent of ministers say they find "people's political views" challenging to navigate. Nearly half of pastors (48 percent) said "people's strong opinions about nonessentials" are also a challenge.

Both answers ranked higher than "people's unrealistic expectations of the pastor" (35 percent) – a concern that pastors have had for decades.

