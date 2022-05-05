5 cities sued by voters over unmonitored ballot drop boxes

Five Wisconsin cities that accepted millions of dollars from Mark Zuckerberg's 2020 election influence campaign have been sued for using unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes during the election, even though that process is banned under state law.

Officials with the Thomas More Society announced that the complaints have been filed against Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee and Racine.

"Wisconsin election law precludes the use of unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes for voting, and yet each of these cities implemented them, despite their illegality," charged Erick Kaardal, special counsel for the Thomas More Society, in a statement.

"In 2020, the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha, and Green Bay made an agreement with the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life to use the drop boxes to get these cities’ residents to vote," he said. "This so-called 'Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan,' involved $8.8 million of private grants to these five cities, to target specific populations to vote. It had little, if anything at all to do with keeping voters safe from COVID-19, as it purported to do."

During the 2020 election, which came during the COVID-19 pandemic, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, a leftist, handed out, through various entities, some $420 million to local elections officials nationwide purportedly to help them "cope" with the pandemic.

However, evidence reveals that most of that influence money went to leftists in the elections systems, and they used millions for projects like get-out-the-vote programs in Democrat strongholds. One analysis of the huge investment Zuckerberg made in the election was that it essentially "bought" the Oval Office for Joe Biden.

The society reports, "The lawsuits come only after the Wisconsin Elections Commission refused in April 2022 to investigate each of the five cities for violating Wisconsin law as it pertains to unmanned drop boxes. The commission’s refusal to investigate came after the Waukesha County Circuit Court conclusively determined in January 2022, in a case involving the Wisconsin Election Commission, that the unmanned drop boxes were legally unauthorized under Wisconsin law."

"My clients have done everything in their power to get the Wisconsin Elections Commission to investigate the 'Wisconsin 5' cities for their policies of using the illegal drop boxes," said Kaardal. "Nonetheless, the Wisconsin Elections Commission refuses to investigate these known illegalities. Because the Wisconsin Elections Commission has made itself irrelevant, we now turn to the great circuit courts of Brown, Dane, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine Counties for judicial remedies to prevent these cities from using illegal drop boxes as they did, by agreement and with private funding, in the November 2020 election. Never again."

The complaints all are similar, and explain, "The use of absentee ballot drop boxes, outside of narrow exceptions, has been successfully challenged as being inconsistent with Wisconsin law."

They point out that a "memo" regarding the election commission noted that there is a "requirement" in the law that "an absentee ballot either be returned by mail or be returned by the voter 'in person, to the municipal clerk.'"

Nonetheless, a "memo" from the commission claimed "ballots do not need to be mailed by the voter or delivered by the voter … but instead could be dropped into a drop box."

A previous court ruling, in fact, "granted the plaintiffs summary judgment and declared the use of ballot drop boxes … to be inconsistent with Wisconsin law."

The cases seek judicial rulings that the use of those drop boxes is not legal in Wisconsin.

The cases are against the cities on behalf of voters in each city.

The society launched its own Election Integrity Initiative in 2022 to "preserve and protect Americans’ right to vote against those who would use money or other illegal means such as conditional 'gift' or 'grant' agreements to distort, evade or compromise electoral laws and safeguards."

The issue is one of several that have been uncovered in the wake of the 2020 election results. Another, related, issue involves officials simply ignoring their own state laws regarding elections.

Yet another is the suppression campaign run by both legacy and social media corporations to hide accurate – and devastating – reporting on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, which revealed masses of information about the Biden family's international business schemes, some of which apparently involved Joe Biden.

A survey by Media Research Center found that that suppression likely changed the result of the 2020 election away from President Trump and for Joe Biden.

