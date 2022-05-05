A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
5 deeply disturbing revelations about state of Christian evangelism in America

Few have conveyed to others how to become a believer

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:15pm
(FAITHWIRE) – A new survey yields some concerning findings on evangelism in the modern era. The study, conducted by Lifeway Research and commissioned by Evangelism Explosion, found that, while Christians express a willingness and even a desire to share faith, few have conveyed to others how to become a believer.

The first statistic that stands out surrounds the proportion of self-identified Christians who have shared a Bible verse or Bible story with a non-Christian loved one sometime over the past six months.

Just 46% have shared a verse or story, and 43% have invited a non-Christian loved one to church services or a church program.

