7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer's risk in half

(SOURCE) – Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure.

Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing blood sugar are also part of that the team calls “Life’s Simple 7” — which also protect against cardiovascular disease.

“These healthy habits in the Life’s Simple 7 have been linked to a lower risk of dementia overall,” lead author Professor Adrienne Tin from the University of Mississippi says in a statement. “But it is uncertain whether the same applies to people with a high genetic risk.”

Read the full story ›