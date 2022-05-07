A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

7 simple habits can cut Alzheimer's risk in half

Tips include being active, eating better, losing weight

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:43pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SOURCE) – Seven healthy habits can almost halve the risk of Alzheimer’s among people who carry genes that make them most susceptible, a new study reveals. These simple tips include being active, eating better, losing weight, and maintaining normal blood pressure.

Controlling cholesterol, not smoking, and reducing blood sugar are also part of that the team calls “Life’s Simple 7” — which also protect against cardiovascular disease.

“These healthy habits in the Life’s Simple 7 have been linked to a lower risk of dementia overall,” lead author Professor Adrienne Tin from the University of Mississippi says in a statement. “But it is uncertain whether the same applies to people with a high genetic risk.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Political vendetta': Sen. Grassley slams FBI's role in Trump-Russia collusion narrative
Report suggests Trump considering Stefanik as running mate for 2024
2 in 3 adults avoid social events because they're embarrassed about their financial struggles
U.S. middle class shutting down as spending by the rich remains robust
Mike Rowe says U.S. gov't revoked permits to film 'Dirty Jobs' episode at last minute
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×