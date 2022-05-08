8 in 10 millennials think they grill better than parent who taught them

(STUDY FINDS) – Six in 10 millennials have pretended not to know how to cook to avoid having to help. That’s according to a recent survey of 3,000 U.S. adults, divided evenly among Generation Z (ages 18–25), millennials (26–41), Generation X (42–57), and baby boomers (58–76).

Overall, more than half the poll (55%) say they are often reluctant to grill. Most find ready-made meal kits to be more convenient (49%), or simply think others are better at grilling (48%). While the majority of millennials prefer simple meal kits to traditional grilling (56%), most Gen Zers are reluctant to grill because they think others are better at it than them (47%).

Meanwhile, are millennials downplaying their grilling prowess? Six in 10 (62%) rated their grilling ability as “excellent” or “good.” Nearly three-quarters of millennials (74%) think they’re just as capable of lighting a grill, compared to 61 percent of boomers.

