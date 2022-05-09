A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
After 800 years, Church of England apologizes to Jews

For laws that led to expulsion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2022 at 8:38pm
Westminster Abbey in England (Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The Church of England on Sunday apologized for anti-Jewish laws that were passed 800 years ago and eventually led to the expulsion of Jews from the kingdom for hundreds of years.

A special service held at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford was attended by Britain’s Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and representatives of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to mark the Synod of Oxford, passed in 1222.

The synod forbade social interactions between Jews and Christians, placed a specific tithe on Jews, and required them to wear an identifying badge. They were also banned from some professions and from building new synagogues. The decrees were followed by more anti-Jewish laws, and eventually the mass expulsion of England’s 3,000 Jews of the time in 1290.

Read the full story ›

