ABC News analysis: COVID deaths rising among vaccinated

An analysis by ABC News of federal data found that a growing proportion of COVID-19 deaths are occurring among the vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported that areas of the country with the highest vaccination rates, such as Northern New England states, "are coping with elevated cases and hospitalizations as the latest highly contagious iterations of the virus circulate."

ABC News assured its audience that "experts said the increase in breakthrough deaths is expected with more Americans reaching full vaccination status."

An ABC News contributor, Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children's Hospital, said the data "should not be interpreted as vaccines not working."

"In fact, these real-world analyses continue to reaffirm the incredible protection these vaccines afford especially when up to date with boosters," he said.

However, many of the most highly vaccinated nations, such as New Zealand and Israel, have seen a surge in cases amid the wave of omicron variants.

Portugal, which last year "had virtually no one left to vaccinate," the New York Times reported, currently has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in the world.

7.5 months ago, the New York Times reported that Portugal had "virtually no one left to vaccinate." A few weeks later, Politico said "vaccination is the main determinant of whether a country can keep cases down" Portugal currently has one of the highest case rates in the world

The ABC story cited Biden's top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci telling Boston Public Radio on Monday, "Given the fact that immunity is waning, we've got to get people boosted."

However, last month a top FDA official said a fourth COVID booster shot should be seen as a "stop gap" measure, concluding "we simply can't be boosting people as frequently as we are."

Meanwhile, CDC and U.K. government data have indicated that the COVID-19 vaccines not only are ineffective in preventing cases and transmission, they rapidly lose protection against severe illness or death while posing risks.

A newly published long-term study by the prestigious British journal The Lancet that followed up on participants in the Moderna and Pfizer trials found the vaccines had no effect on overall mortality.

An analysis of CDC data by Dr. Meryl Nass found vaccinated Californians and New Yorkers were three times more likely to develop COVID than those who had prior immunity and were unvaccinated.

Further, vaccinated Californians had a higher rate of hospitalizations than those who were unvaccinated but had prior immunity. New York did not provide hospitalization data.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration released a briefing document that says the composition of the current COVID-19 vaccines might need to be changed to ensure high levels of protection.

President Biden and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky assured Americans when the vaccines were rolled out that if you get vaccinated – for a disease that the CDC says has a survival rate of nearly 100% for people without chronic comorbidities – you won't get infected and you won't transmit the virus.

That clearly hasn't turned out to be true, confirming the censored warnings of scientists such as Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough, who in January observed the "crumbling" establishment narrative that included "false statements regarding asymptomatic spread, reliance on lockdown and masks – which obviously didn't work – the suppression of early treatment, the mass promotion of vaccines that failed."

And Walensky had to admit at a recent forum that the CDC exercised "too little caution and too much optimism" about the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing infection, transmission and deaths. And she acknowledged science isn't "black and white," it's "gray," and "sometimes it takes months and years to actually find out the answer."

In March, a former adviser to the FDA commissioner who continues to serve in an oversight role said the agency is ignoring its requirement to disclose clear safety and efficacy problems with the COVID-19 vaccines. Also in March, an Army flight surgeon testified in federal court that she was ordered by high-level command not to discuss the controversy over Department of Defense data indicating a massive spike in serious injuries and illnesses among military personnel when the vaccines were rolled out in 2021. And, mounting reports of serious injury and death on the CDC's vaccine-injury website, an analysis of CDC data by a former Wall Street executive an an insurance industry expert shows an alarming rise in excess deaths among Millennials over the past year coinciding the COVID vaccine rollout.

