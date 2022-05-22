A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I was able to see demons': Forced into satanism as a little girl, woman finally finds peace in Christ

'The people supposed to take care of you and protect you from harm actually did the harm'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 22, 2022 at 7:11pm
(CBN NEWS) -- It's a deeply disturbing story about the darkest type of evil, but Patricia was only a kindergarten-aged girl when she was forced into a Satanic cult.

Starting from when she was a little child, she was tortured and tormented, all in the name of the Devil himself. Now, decades after enduring this living nightmare, she's breaking her silence.

"The people you trust the most who are supposed to take care of you and protect you from harm actually did the harm," she recalls. When Patricia was five years old she says she was initiated into this secret, satanic cult through a series of sick and abusive rituals.

Read the full story ›

