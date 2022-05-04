Abortion is a direct challenge to America's freedom

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

Here's the thing: Abortion is a direct challenge to the very existence of a free people in this nation. Read the Declaration. Life is the first example in the prime law of that document. You cannot have anything in a country were government controls your very ability to exist. That is what they really want – total control – and that makes them enemies of everything America stands for in freedom and liberty. Using that paradigm against their actions, then those actions make sense.

They are therefore seditious, subversive treasonous destroyers of all America stands for and hopes. When they control government as now, they destroy even that. The Declaration states, "We hold these truths self-evident … that when government becomes destructive of these ends it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it. ..."

That has almost always been the people in it, not the government itself. So, people of freedom, you have the right. Just figure out a process. Our founding documents give us that process.

Use it – or lose it !

David Cook

