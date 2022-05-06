Abortion: No greater act of self-worship

America has displayed a lot of self-worship down through the relatively short years of its existence. But can there be any greater act of self-worship than abortion? If you decide to kill another person because his or her existence has become inconvenient for you, good luck at your murder trial. If it's the child inside of you instead, well, then half the states and the Congress of the United States will finance your actions to eliminate that inconvenient child, and Big Media will spring to your moral defense over Satan's airwaves.

In fact, abortion's advocates will demand that the rest of us pay for this egregious, selfish and violent act. Then they seek to export it to the rest of the world through America's diplomatic relations.

Abortion "rights" have been a great ruse for a long time in America. Certain politicians, most often Democrats, cause public funds to be given to abortion organizations so poor women can get free abortions. Those receiving organizations then donate to the political campaigns of their generous government funders. Thus all American taxpayers bear the stigma of murdering the unborn, and funding the political campaigns for those who arranged this moral squalor for us. We all become equally guilty, even when we were coerced by government into providing the funding, which ultimately fuels election campaigns and reelects the offenders.

Have you ever wondered what is behind the "abortion up until birth" movement? Money. Lots of it. Live aborted babies are used for medical experimentation by our wonderful pharmaceutical companies and universities, who are constantly working on making everyone's life better. Well, except for the aborting mother and the experimented upon baby, who may have been made into some half human, half animal hybrid – all in the holy name of science, of course. Yes, there are videos, and yes, you will see them, before the curse of Roe v. Wade is finished with America.

"Thou shall not kill" (murder) arose early in humanity's existence, because Cain killed his brother, Abel, in an act of jealousy. God told Cain that his brother's blood cried out to Him (God) from the ground. God then cursed Cain's existence. Do you think America today deserves better treatment from God than Cain received? Given the number of aborted babies paid for by Democrats Inc., do you think America has escaped God's attention?

God's first commandment to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden was, "Be fruitful and multiply. Subdue the earth." This was the last thing the devil, in his rebellion against God, wanted to see happen. All depopulation plans are all tied back to him.

The Bible tells us in no uncertain terms that God creates each person in the womb with a particular destiny – some job that person must do for God as he or she becomes an adult. Abortion partners with Satan against God in frustrating God's agenda for humanity. If America had not been created by God to fulfill his purposes in the earth, it would long ago have become another ash-heap polluting the ground water of history.

Every educated person used to know this, because to become an educated person you had to have read, studied and understood the Bible. It used to be that pastors took up some of the slack by educating their flocks on these deep, difficult topics, but that era seems to have vanished into the collection-plate theology of this church age, which doesn't want to offend anyone who thinks God is somebody else's problem.

No one who has ever read the Bible would think that blood-sacrifice isn't a real thing – with real, eternal consequences. Hell wasn't created for people who occasionally mutter a bad word during conversation. But what about if your government or your ego has compelled you into offering blood-sacrifice of children to Molech or another off-brand god mentioned in the Old Testament? Do you think that being a member of a political party that compelled an entire nation into that role will escape judgment by the very God who created the earth and the human beings who live here?

Perhaps you imagine that the devil has power to protect you from God or His eternal judgment. Satan has always known his end. His followers, alone, believe that he can and will save them from God's judgment. But the lake of fire still awaits, and all of God's creations are eternal.

If you believe that government at any level has the ability to make abortion acceptable in God's sight, please seek wise and godly counsel immediately. God rules over governments, and not the other way around.

