Abortion 'right' from being a 'child of God'? Biden gets roasted

Franklin Graham, the chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse, is warning Joe Biden that abortion isn't what he apparently believes it to be, a right.

In fact, on social media, Graham explained, "Yesterday President Joe Biden said that the right to an abortion comes from being a 'child of God.' Mr. President, that is just not true."

He continued, "Being a child of God does not give you the right to take the lives of the innocent. Abortion is a sin – simply put, it‘s murder."

Biden, who says he is a Catholic despite his violent conflict with the church's teachings about life, had said, in context, according to a Daily Caller report, "This is about a lot more than abortion … this reminds me of the debate with Robert Bork … [who] believed the only reason you had any inherent rights was because the government gave them to you.

"I believe I have the rights that I have, not because the government gave them to me … but because I am just a child of God, I exist. I delegated by joining this union here to delegate some rights I have to the government for social good."

His comments were prompted by the leak, likely illegal, of a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court suggesting the justices are prepared to overturn the abortion-protecting Roe v. Wade and allow state legislatures to take over regulation of the nation's booming and lucrative abortion industry.

He had described himself as a "strong supporter of Roe v. Wade" just a few months ago, but then also claimed to respect those with a different opinion.

In light of the release of the draft opinion, he's essentially abandoned any middle ground, demanding abortion rights for women through whatever means.

An analysis at BizPacReview pointed out how Biden got "roasted" by touting himself as a "child of God" in defense of abortion.

Pretty sure God doesn’t want His children murdering viable unborn human beings as nauseam. I know, crazy thought and outside the box thinking on my part but maybe just think about it. . . https://t.co/aEyMXLhVSm — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) May 4, 2022

Joe Biden calls himself a child of God, yet his actions show him to be a child of Satan. — deplorableWorkingMan 2.0 (@deplorableTru20) May 5, 2022

Joe Biden saying as a child of God he can choose to murder another child of God makes you question his understanding of God. — wayne edson (@wjedson) May 5, 2022

The report said his claim came "during a muddled answer to a reporter that included a reference to Judge Robert Bork, the conservative jurist nominated by President Ronald Reagan to the Supreme Court in 1987, a nomination that was torpedoed by a savage Democrat smear campaign led by then-Senator Joe Biden, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee."

He also suggested strongly that children soon will be under assault by conservatives in America, giving life to what BizPacReview described as "a leftist conspiracy theory," if Roe is abandoned.

"What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” Biden speculated. “Is that legit under the way that the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history."

The report suggested the comment "could simply be just another one of the 79-year-old human gaffe machine’s mental glitches."

"But on a darker level, such remarks will only provide more fuel for berserk leftists and their false belief in the absolute moral superiority of their cause," the report said.

