'Absolutely asinine': Dr. Robert Malone warns against giving WHO 'the keys to the kingdom'

On Wednesday, the last state to try to impose a school vaccine mandate gave up after testimony by Dr. Robert Malone and others.

But in a video interview with WND (embedded below), the medical scientist said it amounted to "winning one small skirmish" in "a protracted battle" amid the news this week that the FDA has approved COVID booster shots for children and the Biden administration's proposal to give the World Health Organization the authority to declare a health emergency in the United States.

He described the latter move as the U.S. giving the China-controlled WHO "the keys to the kingdom."

Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday the state health department's decision to drop the push for the mandate as the Republican-led legislature was poised to pass a bill blocking the requirement.

TRENDING: Officer spots car with lights flashing and horn blaring, then realizes baby's life is at stake

Malone, the key inventor of the mRNA technology platform used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, credited the leadership of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

"It's highly encouraging," he said. "This is the last state to be seeking to impose these vaccine mandates."

He pointed out that along with the studies and data showing children statistically have virtually no chance of severe illness or death from COVID-19, the current CDC data indicate "an increased risk in children in the 5 to 11 age bracket of disease and infection if they take the vaccine."

"Worldwide we've seen this remarkable trend, that the more of these inoculations you take, there is a dose dependent effect ... of increased risk of infection, disease, hospitalization and death," he said.

Do you agree with Dr. Robert Malone on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

'A long protracted battle'

Meanwhile, the FDA approved Pfizer COVID booster shots for children 5-11, Malone said, despite the ever-growing evidence of serious side effects, including myocarditis, particularly in young men.

"These speculations on the part of our public health service about this myocarditis being mild and the associated propaganda and PR that has been put out, is not panning out, now that we're getting the data," he said.

The toxicity of the vaccine, Malone emphasized, increases with each successive dose.

"And yet in the face of this, we have an FDA who is signing off on a third jab, a third inoculation," he said.

On top of that, Malone continued, is more peer-reviewed support for his hypothesis that the S1 subunit of the virus spike protein – which is identical to the S1 subunit released by the vaccine into the blood, in much higher levels than with infection – "absolutely damages neural tissue ... and opens the blood-brain barrier."

He noted that he warned of the toxicity of the spike protein in the vaccines in June 2021 with Steve Kirsch on Bret Weinstein's "DarkHorse Podcast" and was "resoundingly criticized by the undergraduate, non-biologist fact-checkers that were set on me like dogs."

"But, in fact, we now have abundant documentation that spike is, in fact, a toxin, and more specifically a neurotoxin and probably is responsible for a lot of these syndromes that are being observed, including trigeminal neuralgia, tinnitus, the loss of hearing that seems to have become epidemic and the various brain syndromes," said Malone.

The veteran medical scientist talked about the need – in the aftermath of what he and many colleagues regard as a corrupt and disastrous pandemic response – to reform the health care system and hold people accountable.

What's been done, he said, "meets the criteria of what we would call evil."

"It's profoundly corrupt, and if we don't hold people accountable ... we will not have modification of behavior and correction of these organizations," he said.

'Something much more sinister'

But Americans, Malone said, shifting to the proposed ceding of public health policy to the World Health Organization, are facing "something much more sinister than just the weaponization of public health to create an inverted totalitarian state here in the United States."

The amendments to the International Health Regulations, he pointed out, give the WHO director general the unilateral power to declare a health emergency based on broad criteria that doesn't have to be make public and impose lockdowns, vaccine mandates and other measures.

The WHO, manhandled by China, has "grossly mismanaged" the pandemic over the past two years, he said, "causing untold death and suffering."

"Giving these people the keys to the kingdom is absolutely asinine," said Malone.

The U.S. government, he said, "is actively trying to weaken our sovereignty."

"If you care about your country, if you care about children, this is not the time to sleep or play video games," he said. "This is the time to get engaged."

There are concerned citizens, he said, who are using language regarded by some as "inflammatory."

"We need a second American revolution," said Malone.

Americans, he continued, "need to appreciate the profound wisdom of those giants who bucked a totalitarian mad king and gave us this incredible gift of the experiment in self-governance."

"If you are somebody who loves freedom and doesn't want to live a collectivist life," he concluded, "it's time to get off your duff and do something about it."

See the WND interview with Dr. Robert Malone:

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!