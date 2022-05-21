Adult twins ask their 'mom' to adopt them

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Bridget Sielicki

Live Action News

Twenty-year-old identical twins Julianna and Gabriella Ruvolo from New Jersey gave their stepmom Becky Ruvolo a Mother’s Day gift she’ll never forget when they requested that she officially adopt them.

The heartwarming encounter occurred when the girls gifted Becky a photo album depicting fun family memories from over the years. Inside was a note that read:

TRENDING: The sitcom character Hunter Biden embodies

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom There aren’t enough words in the world to thank you for what you’ve done for us. For the past 12 years, you taught us the true meaning of unconditional love and shown us what a mother’s love should be. More than that, you’ve become our best friend, someone we can depend on, and someone we can look up to and strive to be like as we grow.

You are family, you are home, you are the true definition of what a mother is … With that being said, we have one thing to ask you. Mom, will you adopt us?

As she read the last page, Becky was overcome with emotion, asking, “Really?!” Having already anticipated her “yes,” the young women then presented her with the paperwork she needed to sign to get the process started. “Get me a pen!” she said through tears.

Are stepmoms simply awesome? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The twins first met Becky when they were eight years old. “It was a natural transition from calling her Becky to mom, because our feelings for each other were so genuine,” Julianna explained. “We’d been planning to ask her to adopt us for years, but wanted to wait until we were adults to make the decision independently.”

Becky said that adopting her stepdaughters was something she always wanted to do. “It was the best gift a mom could ask for and I can’t put into words how special that moment was for me,” she said according to Metro UK. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted for as long as I can remember, but I wanted to let the girls make the decision by themselves, in their own time. We are now undergoing the formal adoption process, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”

She was also grateful that the entire event was captured on video, and that it’s inspiring people everywhere to look positively at adoption. ‘The video is something we’ll cherish forever and we’re so excited that we get to share it with the world,” she said.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!