Airlines cancel more than 1,000 flights ahead of Memorial Day

Staffing shortages disrupt travel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 3:02pm
(MSN) – More than 1,000 flights across the United States have been canceled as approximately 39 million people prepare to travel over Memorial Day Weekend.

Airlines reported 355 canceled flights within, into or out of the U.S. Saturday morning and nearly 900 delays, according to tracking service Flight Aware.

Saturday's early morning cancellations seem to mirror that of Friday which saw more than 1,200 cancellations and over 7,000 delays nationwide. Globally, airlines reported over 2,300 cancellations and 17,500 delays.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







