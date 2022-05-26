'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention

(FOX NEWS) -- "American Pie" singer Don McLean will not be performing at this year’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston Friday.

McLean told Fox News Digital his performance would be "disrespectful" and "hurtful" after the recent tragic events of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," McLean said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

