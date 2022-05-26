A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'American Pie' singer Don McLean pulls out of NRA convention

Says his performance 'would be disrespectful and hurtful' after Texas school shooting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2022 at 10:09pm
Don McLean

Don McLean

(FOX NEWS) -- "American Pie" singer Don McLean will not be performing at this year’s National Rifle Association convention in Houston Friday.

McLean told Fox News Digital his performance would be "disrespectful" and "hurtful" after the recent tragic events of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," McLean said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Read the full story ›

