Andy Ngo reaches 1 million followers on Twitter despite Antifa attacks, censorship

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – On Thursday, The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo reached 1 million followers on Twitter, reaching the loft the number despite years of attacks for his journalistic endeavors.

In a comment regarding the achievement, Ngo told The Post Millennial: "Those who feel threatened by my journalism have crowd sourced campaigns to intimidate me into silence through mass harassment and death threats. When that failed, they escalated to lawfare, going so far as filing a frivolous federal lawsuit against me for using the retweeting feature. On top of all of this, I have experienced unfair treatment from Twitter itself through being shadowbanned and search banned at various times. After 8 years, I have reached 1 million followers on Twitter. I've survived mass campaigns by the far-left to force me off here—from crowdsourced threats to even a frivolous lawsuit."

"I still remember the days when I had less than 10 followers. I don't take this new milestone for granted and am so thankful to those who follow and share my work," he said.

