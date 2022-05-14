A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Anonymous donor pays off debt of entire college class

'You do not owe the college a penny,' president told grads

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2022 at 1:36pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) – The class of 2022 at Wiley College, a historically black college in Texas, learned at their commencement ceremony that an anonymous donor had paid off their entire combined debt balance.

More than 100 students were assembled for the college’s ceremony Saturday when President and CEO Herman Felton announced the donation.

“You are debt-free. You do not owe the college a penny. If you have a balance, you had a balance,” Felton announced to applause in a video tweeted by the college.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







