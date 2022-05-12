A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Apple is no longer world's most valuable company

Oil giant Saudi Aramco surpassed tech giant

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:26pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) – Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Wednesday surpassed Apple as the world’s most valuable firm.

Aramco’s market valuation was just under $2.43 trillion on Wednesday, according to FactSet, which converted its market cap to dollars. Apple, which fell more than 5% during trading in the U.S. on Wednesday, is now worth $2.37 trillion.

Energy stocks and prices have been rising as investors sell off equities in several industries, including technology, on fears of a deteriorating economic environment. Apple has fallen nearly 20% since its $182.94 peak on Jan. 4.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dems' claim that energy companies are hiking prices, gouging customers debunked
Ukraine to put 1st Russian soldier on trial for war crimes
North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown
Sweden, Finland may join NATO
Rumors swirl that China's Xi Jinping will step down amid harsh COVID lockdowns
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×