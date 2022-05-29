Are 'assassination' rumors a message to Putin that his Kremlin days are numbered?

(JUST THE NEWS) – International speculation on the fate of Vladimir Putin increasingly centers on when and how the Russian president will fall from power, with some analysts suggesting that the "doomsday scenarios" may actually be a message to Putin that his days are numbered.

Predictions from the former head of Britain's MI6 spy agency dovetail with comments from Ukrainian intelligence, showing that many minds are contemplating Putin's potential demise.

Putin will be gone from the Kremlin by the end of the year, according to Sir Richard Dearlove, who ran MI6 from 1994-2004, in the aftermath of the Soviet Union's disintegration.

