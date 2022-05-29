A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Are 'assassination' rumors a message to Putin that his Kremlin days are numbered?

International speculation on when Russian president will fall from power

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2022 at 4:33pm
Vladimir Putin (Image by Дмитрий Осипенко from Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – International speculation on the fate of Vladimir Putin increasingly centers on when and how the Russian president will fall from power, with some analysts suggesting that the "doomsday scenarios" may actually be a message to Putin that his days are numbered.

Predictions from the former head of Britain's MI6 spy agency dovetail with comments from Ukrainian intelligence, showing that many minds are contemplating Putin's potential demise.

Putin will be gone from the Kremlin by the end of the year, according to Sir Richard Dearlove, who ran MI6 from 1994-2004, in the aftermath of the Soviet Union's disintegration.

