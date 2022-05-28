A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Authorities investigating if retired federal agent knew of Buffalo mass shooting plans in advance

Was 1 of at least 6 individuals in online chat room

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 4:52pm
Buffalo grocery store shooting (video screenshot)

Buffalo grocery store shooting (video screenshot)

(BUFFALO NEWS) – Law enforcement officers are investigating whether a retired federal agent had about 30 minutes advance notice of a white supremacist's plans to murder Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, two law enforcement officials told The Buffalo News.

Authorities believe the former agent – believed to be from Texas – was one of at least six individuals who regularly communicated with accused gunman Payton Gendron in an online chat room where racist hatred was discussed, the two officials said.

The two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation stated these individuals were invited by Gendron to read about his mass shooting plans and the target location about 30 minutes before Gendron killed 10 people at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

Read the full story ›

