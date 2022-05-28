A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Baby formula shortage could persist until July: FDA commissioner

Issues include supply-chain pressures, dearth of workers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 2:18pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said the severe nationwide shortage of baby formula is expected to be eased within two months. Testifying before a Senate hearing, Califf said that while he cannot give exact dates, his expectation is “that within two months we should be beyond normal and with a plethora” of formula supply.

Califf said that FDA inspectors found unsanitary conditions at the Sturgis facility, including evidence of previous bacterial contamination, roof leaks, and a lack of adequate hygiene. Before it can reopen, the facility has to implement a series of steps to ensure safe production to comply with U.S. food safety standards, he said.

Supply-chain pressures and a shortage of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been responsible for an ongoing baby formula shortage in the nation, but the supply became even more scarce after Abbott Nutrition in February recalled multiple baby formula products, including some Similac products, after four infants fell sick, two of whom died.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What I saw at 4th protest outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home
Big surprise: Only 2% of Ukrainians have positive view of Russia
Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty
Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis
Surging meat prices push summer grillers to order pizza instead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×