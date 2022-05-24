A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Backlash prompts State Farm to stop donating trans books for 5-year-olds

But insurance giant says it's still committed to promote diversity and inclusion

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:42pm
(Photo by Kyle Nieber on Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Insurance company State Farm is discontinuing its support for the controversial GenderCool Project amid backlash following reports that the company was donating books about transgender issues, targeted at 5-year-olds, to schools .

"State Farm's support of a philanthropic program, GenderCool, has been the subject of news and customer inquiries," the company said in a statement to the Washington Examiner late Monday. "This program that included books about gender identity was intended to promote inclusivity. Conversations about gender and identity should happen at home with parents. We don't support required curriculum in schools on this topic. We support organizations providing resources for parents to have these conversations."

"We no longer support the program allowing for distribution of books in schools," the statement continues. "We will continue to explore how we can support organizations that provide tools and resources that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion. We recognize and value the diversity of all people, and support a culture of respect and inclusion in the communities in which we live and work, as well as our workplace."

