A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden admin on stock market crash: 'Not something we keep an eye on'

Wednesday fall of 1,000 points cost Americans with retirement accounts billions

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gunjan2021 from Pixabay)

(Image by Gunjan2021 from Pixabay)

The stock market has been in turmoil ever since Joe Biden's economic policies started kicking in late last year.

The prices had surged to record highs under President Trump, and even during COVID had maintained a significantly positive presence.

But then Biden's agenda to raise taxes, spend trillions, borrow more, limit the energy industry so gas prices exploded, and more, hit.

They've been declining for months now, and on Wednesday, took a 1,000 point hit.

TRENDING: Passing the torch

So what does the Biden administration think?

"Not something we keep an eye on every day," said spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre.

There was an immediate wave of comment on social media, including a video posted from President Trump, before the 2020 election, warning America if Biden was elected, "the stock market will crash."

Business Insider reported the Dow Jones was down more than 1,100 points on Wednesday, and was at a level of about 31,500.

During President Trump's tenure, it frequently was in the range of 36,000 to 37,000.

Wednesday's victims included Target, down as much as 28%, as it reported a "surge in fuel and freight costs" could contribute to a "hit" of "at least $1 billion" this year.

Walmart was down 11%.

The report added, "Lowe's also saw an earnings-related decline on Wednesday, and Home Depot sold off considerably despite it beating earnings estimates on Tuesday. Investors are now pointing to the big earnings misses from retailers as an added sign that an economic recession is imminent."

Many are predicting a full-blown recession.

A commentary published at Twitchy said it was Fox's Peter Doocy who asked Jean-Pierre about the stock market.

"Her response was something else."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Biden admin on stock market crash: 'Not something we keep an eye on'
Biden official claim about 'gender-affirming care' called 'deeply disturbing'
Pastor criticizes LGBT promotion, church gets evicted from property
Biden suspends plan for Orwellian 'Disinformation Governance Board'
Abortion-linked judge suspends enforcement of state abortion ban
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×