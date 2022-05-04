Biden complains GOP could 'ban' LGBT students from classrooms

Joe Biden, after someone with access to the Supreme Court's internal discussions leaked a draft opinion that would, if finalized, overturn Roe v. Wade, is claiming that Republicans then could ban LGBT students from classrooms.

Just a day earlier, he committed a "gaffe," one of those moments when a politician accidentally states the truth, by confirming that the victim of an abortion actually is a "child."

It happens at about 4:00 of this video:

"The idea that we're gonna make a judgment that is going to say that no one can make the judgment to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court I think goes way overboard," he said.

Now he's moved beyond complaining about a possible shift in abortion regulation from the federal government to states, to complaining about what he thinks Republicans would do next.

President Biden: "This is about a lot more than abortion...What are the next things that are going to be attacked because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history." pic.twitter.com/fJzB707RiA — CSPAN (@cspan) May 4, 2022

During a rambling speech making his claims about deficits and jobs, Biden abruptly cited the abortion fight, then veered afield: "What happens if you have state changes the law saying that that children who are LGBTQ can't be in classrooms with other children? Is that is that legit under the way this decision is written?"

He said Republicans who support President Trump's Make America Great Again agenda are "the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history."

He even suggested the GOP might reverse Griswold v. Connecticut, a Supreme Court ruling that struck down a state law banning the use of contraceptives by married couples.

"What are the next things that are going to be attack? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history. Recent American history," Biden said. "I believe I have the rights that I have not because the government gave them to me...but because I'm just a child of God. I exist."

His ramblings followed this week's leak of a draft opinion from the court that show, if made final, overturn Roe and give regulation of abortion back to the states.

Biden is just one of the Democrats whose rage overflowed when the leaked opinion was documented. Some want their own judges added to the Supreme Court so they can get their agenda forwarded all the time, others want some of the current justices removed.

The Daily Mail said, "Politico reported that five of the nine justices had given their preliminary opinion to overturn Roe. Chief Justice John Roberts, the court's moderate conservative, wanted to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion law, the case at issue in the Roe decision, but did not want to overturn Roe, according to reports."

The draft, by Justice Samuel Alito, explains, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

If the ruling would become a decision, it would not even ban abortion. It would just transfer that regulatory authority to states.

But Democrats, in their rage, insisted that overturning precedents of the Supreme Court then would become common. They charged that the GOP could restored a ban on contraceptive use by married couples, ban same-sex marriage, ban interracial marriage, ban consensual sex between adults, and a "host" of others.

ABC's Joy Behar, known for her antipathy toward conservatives, said, "My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they will go after gay marriage, and maybe Brown versus Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights, a little bit. So I see fascism down the line here."

They also cited fears about school desegregation, but none of the party was able to explain how a ruling on abortion could be expanded to do what they suggested.

