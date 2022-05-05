Biden disinformation czar: 'Disinformer' parents 'weaponized' CRT for profit

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

The head of the Biden administration's new Disinformation Governance Board – dubbed the Orwellian "Ministry of Truth" by the Republican National Committee – branded parents across the nation voicing their concern to school boards about the teaching of Critical Race Theory as disinformers "weaponizing" the issue "for profit."

Nina Jankowicz, executive director of the Homeland Security Department board, was speaking last November to the City Club of Cleveland's annual meeting, which was titled "Disinformation and Democracy: Civic Discourse in the Digital Age."

"Critical Race Theory has become one of those hot-button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers, who are engaged in disinformation for profit, frankly ... have seized on," she said, the New York Post reported.

Jankowicz noted she lived in Virginia where parents in Loudoun County drew national attention for confronting their school board over CRT and the cover-up of the sexual assault of a girl in a high-school girl's bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt.

She said Critical Race Theory is "no different than any of the other hot-button issues that have allowed disinformation to flourish."

"It's weaponizing people's emotion," Jankowicz said.

See Jankowicz's remarks:

Nina Jankowicz from the Nonpartisan Ministry of Truth - "Critical race theory has become one of those hot button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers have seized on." pic.twitter.com/COjZCtcYKE — Maze (@mazemoore) May 3, 2022

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a congressional hearing he didn't know that just before the 2020 election Jankowicz tweeted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

In an interview, Jankowicz said "we know" the "allegations of corruption by Hunter Biden related to Burisma" – the Ukrainian national gas firm that paid the president's son $83,000 a month – "came from Russia."

Accusations of corruption by Hunter Biden and Burisma are Russian disinformation. pic.twitter.com/wstkfvpYG0 — Maze (@mazemoore) May 1, 2022

Jankowicz, in another interview, dismissed the concept of "the deep state" as an invention of the "conspiracy communities here in the United States."

“There is no deep state. I know because I work for the deep state, and they’re decent people” https://t.co/8MdLjyVMC6 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 5, 2022

Last month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to a House panel that the new board will be tasked with countering disinformation regarding homeland security, particularly related to Russia and illegal immigration.

He said "the goal" of the new board "is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat" of disinformation.

KENNEDY: "When the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her Tik Tok videos? They're really quite precocious." MAYORKAS: "I was not aware of those videos." pic.twitter.com/eBgbwDMpok — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Jankowicz was the overseer of Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute, a Washington non-profit. She advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on disinformation and strategic communications. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Eurasia Foundation and is a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center

In a Jan. 13, 2021, tweet, Jankowicz commented on President Trump’s speech regarding the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol in which the president said, "I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week."

She said Trump's speech "is definitely the most presidential thing he’s ever done, but still missing a disavowal of disinformation and conspiracy theories."

"And once again for the people in the back: the 'free speech vs censorship' framing is a false dichotomy," she wrote.

Jankowicz lamented that earlier this year, Twitter stopped limiting speech about the 2020 presidential election.

"Considering the long-term damage these lies do to our democracy," she said she was "dismayed about this decision."

Elections are "an inflection point" rather than an "end point," she said, and social media companies "need to reflect that" in their governance of speech.

Recently, she's been critical of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

"I shudder to think about if free speech absolutists were taking over more platforms, what that would look like for the marginalized communities ... which are already shouldering ... disproportionate amounts of this abuse," she tweeted.

At the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, Jankowicz tweeted that "our country might be too ... um, free spirited? to comply with social distancing recommendations unless they're forced upon us."

"So force away! Lock us down. People are not taking this seriously," she wrote.

Prior to the 2016 presidential election, she predicted a Donald Trump presidency would "embolden ISIS."

However, the Trump administration carried out the successful operation to kill ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the

In an August 2020 tweet, Jankowicz tweeted after listening to a podcast featuring the author of the debunked anti-Trump dossier, Christopher Steele, that the former British spy "provides some great historical context about the evolution of disinfo."

"Worth a listen," she wrote.

