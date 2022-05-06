Biden education secretary attacks anti-CRT, anti-grooming bills

Biden administration Education Secretary Miguel Cardona attacked anti-CRT legislation and said that schools must “control the narrative” and teach the “correct history.”

On Thursday, Cardona spoke at the NewSchools Summit, with Frances Messano, President of the NewSchools Venture Fund. Messano brought up to Cardano that a number of state legislatures are propsing “a range of bills restricting what educators can teach or say in the classroom.”

Messano argued that this legislation, which likely included Florida’s anti-grooming bill, and other legislation designed to stop the teaching of anti-white Critical Race Theory in classrooms, prevented “the accurate teaching of history… and discussions about race, gender identity, and our sexuality.”

