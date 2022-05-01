A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden jokes about low approval, 'Let's Go Brandon' in White House Correspondents' speech

Also throws some punches at one of his favorite targets: Former President Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2022 at 2:36pm
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the passing of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden spoke at the first White House Correspondents' Dinner since 2019 Saturday evening, poking fun at his low approval ratings and the Republican "Let’s Go Brandon" slogan targeting him. Some of his jokes got more laughs than others.

"Special thanks to the 42 percent of you that actually applauded," Biden joked as he came onto the stage in front of a crowd of around 2,000 journalists and celebrities gathered at the Washington Hilton.

"I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have," he added.

Read the full story ›

