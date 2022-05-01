Biden jokes about low approval, 'Let's Go Brandon' in White House Correspondents' speech

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden spoke at the first White House Correspondents' Dinner since 2019 Saturday evening, poking fun at his low approval ratings and the Republican "Let’s Go Brandon" slogan targeting him. Some of his jokes got more laughs than others.

"Special thanks to the 42 percent of you that actually applauded," Biden joked as he came onto the stage in front of a crowd of around 2,000 journalists and celebrities gathered at the Washington Hilton.

"I’m really excited to be here tonight with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have," he added.

