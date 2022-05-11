Biden official wrong about 'medically necessary' body mutilations, doctors charge

Only days ago, the Biden administration spokeswoman threatened those who oppose the transgender ideology, which includes the surgical mutilation of the body parts of young children that leaves them permanently sterile.

At the time that White House flak Jen Psaki made the threats, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, a far-left activist who while attorney general in California pursued criminal charges against undercover reporters who documented Planned Parenthood's profit motive, demanded taxpayers should pay the bills for the "health care" that includes "cutting off kids' genitals."

The advocacy was all based on the ideological proposal that such "gender-affirming" care actually is "medically necessary," a claim made by Rachel Levine, who owes his appointment as assistant Secretary for Health to Joe Biden.

He claimed "there is no argument" among health professionals about the radical treatments.

But a new report from Fox News reveals that among those who are in conflict with that campaign are doctors who actually treat patients.

The agency reported that "multiple doctors and therapists" rejected Levine's claims.

But they are not making many public statements because of their fear of "retaliation," the report said.

The Biden administration already has exercised its speech control campaigns regarding COVID-19, when it insisted that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, both likely combatants against the China virus, were just plain wrong. And bad. And to be avoided at all costs.

Instead, Biden promoted the vaccinations that were experimental, and since have proven to be deadline to a large number of people through a variety of complications.

The Fox report said, "Several medical professionals told Fox News they have seen rates of gender dysphoria skyrocket among young people in recent years, but that many of their colleagues are reluctant to speak publicly against transgender ideology for fear of both professional and personal retaliation."

The report said many medical pros were at odds with Levine's claims, including Florida's health officials. There state Surgeon General Joseph Lapado released information about peer-reviewed studies as well as a "lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects."

Levine had claimed that there exists "no argument" among "pediatricians, pediatric endocrinologists, adolescent medicine physicians, adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, etc." on the importance of surgical mutilations.

Lapado told Fox the burden to prove his "outlandish" claims rests with Levine.

And his office, through communications director Adam Sarvana, doubled down, repeated Levine's claim, "There is no debate in the medical community about the medical or scientific validity of gender-affirming care."

He claimed the agenda of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health has been adopted by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and others.

But Fox found medical professionals disagreeing with Levine's claim.

Dr. William Malone, an Idaho-based assistant clinical professor of endocrinology and member of the Society for Evidence-Based Gender Medicine, said the concern is over the "lack of quality evidence for the use of hormonal and surgical interventions" on children.

The group said HHS simply failed to do an adequate review of available information before delivering biased recommendations.

Malone explained, "They're trying to make it seem that the evidence base is a done deal and is settled science, and that's just simply not the case."

Fox also reported the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare recently updated its guidelines to advocate for 'restraint" in hormone treatments. That needed because of the numbers of so-called trans youth who are "detransitioning."

Finland also expressed similar concerns.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists went further, the report said, recommending "a proper mental health evaluation" before having life-altering surgical procedures.

Dr. Miriam Grossman, a child psychiatrist, charged Levine with misleading the public.

"There is a complete lack of high-quality, long-term data that these medical interventions actually help, and it is very disturbing to me as a fellow physician that Dr. Levine is arrogantly announcing that all pediatricians, all physicians and therapists agree," Grossman said.

The report noted, "Several medical professionals who spoke to Fox News said many of their colleagues have misgivings about the gender-affirming model, but are afraid to voice them."

Dr. David Haralson, a family therapist who is in the Gender Exploratory Therapy Association, said, there's an "underground group" who have to meet in secret to express their concerns about the radical Biden administration agenda.

Psaki had said, "Across the country, as we've talked about a bit in here, Republican elected officials are engaging in disturbing, cynical trend of attacking vulnerable transgender kids for purely partisan political reasons. Today, in Alabama, instead of focusing on critical kitchen table issues like the economy, COVID or addressing the country’s mental health crisis, Republican lawmakers are currently debating legislation that, among many things, would target trans youths with tactics that threatens to put pediatricians in prison if they provide medically necessary life-saving health care for the kids they serve.

"Just like the extreme government overreach we’ve seen in Texas, where politicians have sent state officials into the homes of loving parents to investigate them for abuse just to harass and intimidate the LGBTQI+ community, today’s vote in Alabama will only serve to harm kids. But Alabama’s lawmakers and other legislators who are contemplating these discriminatory bills have been put on notice by the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services that laws and policies preventing care that health care professionals recommend for transgender minors may violate the Constitution and the federal law."

She threatened, "To be clear, every major medical association agrees that gender-affirming health care for transgender kids is the best practice and potentially lifesaving. All of this begs an important question: What are these policies actually trying to solve for? LGBTQI+ people can’t be erased or forced back into any closets and kids across our nation should be allowed to be who they are without the threat that their parents or their doctor could be imprisoned simply for helping them and loving them."

The National Institutes of Health reports those who commit suicide among transgender populations ranges from 32% to 50%.

That organization explains, "The suicidal behavior and suicide attempt rates are reported to be significantly high among transgender persons compared to general population across the countries. … Forty-one percent of the transgender persons in the United States attempt for suicide at least once in their life."

Further, WND has reported Paul McHugh, the former psychiatrist in chief at Johns Hopkins, has confirmed that 70%-80% of those who claim gender dysphoria, if left alone, outgrow those feelings after a few years.

Washington Examiner columnist Byron York said what Biden is trying to do is "give an appearance that everything's been decided…"

And he said that's why many physicians go silent.

York asked, "Who would want to risk being accused of slander, bigotry, and gender-baiting, risk reputation and livelihood, for questioning the wisdom of 'gender-affirming' care for minors?"

