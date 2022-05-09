Biden scraps Oval Office events for phony sets due to lack of teleprompter

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden’s aides have largely ditched using the Oval Office for press events because of the inability to have a teleprompter permanently installed, forcing them to resort to using a specially outfitted bogus White House set, according to a report on Thursday.

Biden, who is known to stumble over his words even while reading from a teleprompter, has been mocked for using the imitation set in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across from the White House.

The mention of the travails with the teleprompter was tucked deep into a Politico report on Thursday about a possible 2024 rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

