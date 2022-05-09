A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.YOUR GOVERNMENT AT WORK
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden scraps Oval Office events for phony sets due to lack of teleprompter

'Why did the White House build a literal game show set complete with fake windows?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 9, 2022 at 12:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

President Joe Biden talks on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(NEW YORK POST) -- President Biden’s aides have largely ditched using the Oval Office for press events because of the inability to have a teleprompter permanently installed, forcing them to resort to using a specially outfitted bogus White House set, according to a report on Thursday.

Biden, who is known to stumble over his words even while reading from a teleprompter, has been mocked for using the imitation set in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across from the White House.

The mention of the travails with the teleprompter was tucked deep into a Politico report on Thursday about a possible 2024 rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow falls more than 600, S&P 500 tumbles below 4,000 to lowest level in a year
WATCH: New ad claims Biden can cut gas prices by 30 cents 'with the stroke of a pen'
China: Victory for 'democracy' as handpicked man wins nearly 100% of Hong Kong vote
Biden scraps Oval Office events for phony sets due to lack of teleprompter
WATCH: Churchgoers thwart abortion activists' attempt to derail worship
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×