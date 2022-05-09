Biden was warned of looming baby-formula crisis and ignored it, report says

A member of Congress has revealed documents confirming that the Biden administration was warned about a looming disaster in the supply chain for baby formula, and ignored it.

Now the crisis has developed and essential formula items are in short supply in stores – or completely sold out, and prices have skyrocketed, according to a report from Just the News.

WND reported last week supply-chain issues already were impacting the availability of formula, which newborns often need to deal with specific health issues and circumstances.

Then a recall created the crisis.

According to Just the News, it's likely that the right actions – earlier – might have helped.

"A president who promised competence was caught flat footed by agency failure, supply chain woes and inflation, and baby parents are now in a panic," the report said.

"At the outset of his presidency, Joe Biden promised competence by a bigger, better government. A few days ago, one of his loyal allies exposed a gross incompetence by federal officials on Biden’s watch that defied that promise and inflamed a baby formula shortage now panicking parents nationwide."

Just the news explained it is Rep. Rose DeLauro, D-Conn., a "reliable liberal ally," who released documents confirming the Biden Food and Drug Administration was warned by a whistleblower last fall that there could be contamination problems at the Abbott Nutrition baby formula factory in Michigan.

But nothing was done.

DeLaura, in a letter to the Health and Human Services inspector general, insisted, "The FDA reacted far too slowly to this report."

Eventually, it got attention when babies started getting sick and dying.

The original report arrived last Oct. 20, but the plant wasn't inspected until Jan. 31 of this year, and a recall didn't happen for another two weeks.

DeLaura charged, in the Just the News report, "Why did it take four months to pull this formula off store shelves? How many infants were fed contaminated formula during this time, by parents who trusted that the formula they were buying was safe? How many additional illnesses and deaths were there due to FDA’s slow response?"

Parents buying the products already were facing headwinds, as labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues already had made products less available and more expensive, the report said.

But then the recall happened, and the "Many millennial and Gen Z child-bearing parents [who] were part of the coalition that propelled Biden to his election win ... are now facing life-and-death consequences, especially for children with rare digestive disorders."

"If this doesn’t get fixed soon, I don’t know how my son will survive," Phoebe Carter, whose 5-year-old son suffers from a rare digestive and immune system disease, told Politico. "I just can’t stress that enough."

The report found the poor and working Americans are hit the hardest, but it isn't the only problem coming out of the Biden administration.

Just the News reported, "Alfredo Ortiz, president of the small business group Job Creators Network, said the baby formula crisis follows a pattern of other economic failures by the Biden administration."

In fact, he said, "The only thing the Biden administration seems to be efficient at is burying their heads in the sand. These are the same bureaucrats that told us for months that inflation was only transitory and would resolve itself. Then they tried to tell small business owners that their supply chain issues had been resolved even though we could all see cargo ships backed up for miles at several ports nationwide. Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise that they have failed to protect even the most innocent Americans from their incompetence."

Experts have been warning parents about using substitutes, and said infants with specific needs could react negatively to another product, especially homemade formulas with a recipe off of "Google," the report said.

