Biden's barbarity: Violence is the new normal

As President Joe Biden returns from a nearly meaningless trip to Korea and Japan, it's apparent everyone he addressed on his trip opposed the vicious genocide Vladimir Putin's Russian troops are perpetrating in Ukraine. If "mainstream media" reports are true, there were no questions about genocidal violence here in the United States.

But Roe v. Wade really is about genocide. Should federal government agencies and courts decide how and/or when the life of a child should be "terminated"? Or should this matter be determined at the state and/or local level? These questions have created far greater controversy here in the U.S. than whether we should support Ukrainians in their fight for "Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness." Why aren't Russian genocide and pro-abortion infanticide two sides of the same coin?

In our new book, "Tragic Consequences: The Price America is Paying for Rejecting God and How to Reclaim our Culture for Christ" (faithfultext.com and other major booksellers), we warn the consequences of rejecting God are always tragic. For proof, simply watch the nightly news.

On March 4, 2020, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer incited pro-abortion activists: "I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions ..." Sounds threatening to me.

On May 14, Payton Gendron, a hate-filled 18-year-old racist, opened fire in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 and wounding three. All but two of his victims were black. Biden and his fellow "progressives" quickly blamed this atrocity on pro-Second Amendment conservatives and even Fox News. But Gendron's social media posts show he hates black Americans and despises Fox News' conservative commentators.

On May 15, David Chou, a 68-year-old Chinese man from Las Vegas, opened fire in Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, killing one parishioner and seriously wounding four others. Chou claimed to be angry over tensions between China and Taiwan and wanted to kill Taiwanese Americans.

In both travesties, the mainstream media and leftist ideologues claimed guns and conservatives are the culprits. They cannot acknowledge mass shootings are a predictable consequence of godlessness or accept complicity in these tragedies, having spent decades driving God and the sanctity of life out of our culture. Anti-God ideologues have devalued human life and now deny the consequences of their complicity in degrading our culture with predictable results.

Americans who reject God also reject authority. Both go hand in hand. Threatening, pro-abortion demonstrations outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are clearly illegal. The protesters should be arrested and tried for a federal crime.

Yet Biden's Justice Department refuses to enforce Title 18, Section 1507 of the U.S. Code, which reads in part: "Whoever, with the intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in a or near a building housing a court of the United States, or in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer ... shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both."

On May 13, the Department of Homeland Security warned of threats to "burn down or storm" the Supreme Court. Pro-abortion demonstrators have already turned violent in Boston, Los Angeles and Wisconsin, where they threw a Molotov cocktail at an anti-abortion group. No one should be surprised. What did they think would happen when they drove God out of the schools, government and public square?

