Biden's disinformation czar endorsed government censorship of speech

The director of the Biden administration's new disinformation board, Nina Jankowicz, advocated government-prescribed speech standards for online content during virtual testimony before the British Parliament.

In the September 2021 hearing, a British lawmaker asked Jankowicz if she favored setting minimum speech standards, such as banning the celebration of misogyny on the internet, Breitbart News reported.

"Yes," she replied, suggesting that as a "starting point," the British Office of Communication could assess fines.

Jankowicz, executive director of the Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, mocked alternative platforms committed to free speech as supporters of "freedom of expression and fairy dust."

Jankowicz also advocated shadow banning, or "demoting conduct."

"[T]his is not only about taking down content. It can be about demoting content too and saying, 'You can shout into the black void, but you don’t get a huge audience to do that," she said.

She said demoting content "allows us to get around some of the free speech concerns."

Jankowicz told British lawmakers that in their censorship efforts they could seize user data from social media companies.

'Editing' tweets

On Tuesday, a video circulated on Twitter showing Jankowicz in an unidentified virtual meeting advocating having "trustworthy verified people" edit posts on Twitter that are contrary to establishment narratives.

She explained that as a "trustworthy verified" person on Twitter, she is eligible to do the "editing."

Jankowicz added that there are people who shouldn't be verified, "who aren't legit, in my opinion."

"They're real people, but they aren't trustworthy," she said.

"So, verified people can, essentially start to edit Twitter, the same sort of way that Wikipedia is, and add context to certain tweets," said Jankowicz.

As an example, she said, if President Trump were still on Twitter and made a claim about vote fraud, someone could "add context" from one of the 60 lawsuits or something an election official said.

Context would be added, she continued, "so that people have a fuller picture rather than just an individual claim on a tweet."

See Jankowicz's remarks about 'editing' tweets:

NEW - Biden's new "disinformation" czar wants "trustworthy verified people" like her to be able to "add context" to other people's tweets.pic.twitter.com/V4mLNsB5HV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

Jankowicz was a promoter of the debunked claim concocted by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Obama administration that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

Along with dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story and the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis, she promoted the fact-free dossier of Russian propaganda compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele as well as the false claim that Trump had a secret communication link with the Kremlin through a Russian bank.

Jankowicz was the overseer of Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute, a Washington non-profit. She advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on disinformation and strategic communications. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Eurasia Foundation and is a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center

In a speech last November, Jankowicz branded parents across the nation voicing their concern to school boards about the teaching of Critical Race Theory as disinformers "weaponizing" the issue "for profit."

Last Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a congressional hearing he didn't know that just before the 2020 election Jankowicz tweeted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

In an interview, Jankowicz dismissed the concept of "the deep state" as an invention of the "conspiracy communities here in the United States."

“There is no deep state. I know because I work for the deep state, and they’re decent people” https://t.co/8MdLjyVMC6 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 5, 2022

Last month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to a House panel that the new new Disinformation Governance Board – dubbed the Orwellian "Ministry of Truth" by the Republican National Committee – will be tasked with countering disinformation regarding homeland security, particularly related to Russia and illegal immigration.

He said "the goal" of the new board "is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat" of disinformation.

