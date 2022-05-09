The director of the Biden administration's new disinformation board was a promoter of the debunked claim concocted by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Obama administration that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

Along with dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story and the Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis, Nina Jankowicz promoted the fact-free dossier of Russian propaganda compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele as well as the false claim that Trump had a secret communication link with the Kremlin through a Russian bank, the Washington Examiner reported.

Jankowicz, executive director of the Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, shared a tweet from Hillary Clinton that said it's "time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia."

The tweet included a screenshot with the caption: "Donald Trump has a secret server (Yes, Donald Trump). It was set up to communicate privately with a Putin-tied Russian bank called Alfa Bank."

TRENDING: Biden's disinformation czar pushed Trump-Russia hoax

Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman has been indicted for concealing his affiliation with the Clinton campaign when he fed the false claim to the FBI.

Trump's Kremlin ties don't end at Manafort. This 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 serious 👏🏻 people 👏🏻 https://t.co/L6t6FpRB86 — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) September 24, 2016

Jankowicz was the overseer of Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute, a Washington non-profit. She advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on disinformation and strategic communications. She serves on the Board of Trustees for the Eurasia Foundation and is a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center

Is Biden's disinformation board actually intended to push disinformation on the public? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (659 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Jankowicz also promoted on Twitter claims from the debunked Steele dossier.

She wrote in September 2016: "Trump's Kremlin ties don't end at Manafort. This is serious people."

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of partisan Democrats ultimately were "unable to establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities." Further, Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed the Obama administration used the discredited Steele dossier to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump administration.

Nevertheless, Jankowicz continued to promote Clinton campaign-sourced Trump-Russia collusion claims.

She cited dossier claims in her 2020 book "How to Lose the Information War: Russia, Fake News, and the Future of Conflict."

Recalling 2017, she wrote: "The extent of Russian influence over the U.S. election — and perhaps even the Trump campaign itself — was becoming clearer and more worrisome with each day that passed in the new young year."

In a speech last November, Jankowicz branded parents across the nation voicing their concern to school boards about the teaching of Critical Race Theory as disinformers "weaponizing" the issue "for profit."

See Jankowicz's remarks:

Nina Jankowicz from the Nonpartisan Ministry of Truth - "Critical race theory has become one of those hot button issues that the Republicans and other disinformers have seized on." pic.twitter.com/COjZCtcYKE — Maze (@mazemoore) May 3, 2022

Last Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a congressional hearing he didn't know that just before the 2020 election Jankowicz tweeted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation.

In an interview, Jankowicz dismissed the concept of "the deep state" as an invention of the "conspiracy communities here in the United States."

“There is no deep state. I know because I work for the deep state, and they’re decent people” https://t.co/8MdLjyVMC6 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 5, 2022

Last month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified to a House panel that the new new Disinformation Governance Board – dubbed the Orwellian "Ministry of Truth" by the Republican National Committee – will be tasked with countering disinformation regarding homeland security, particularly related to Russia and illegal immigration.

He said "the goal" of the new board "is to bring the resources of the department together to address this threat" of disinformation.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!