U.S.HAIL TO THE CHIEF
Biden's inflation forcing Americans to 'unretire' in droves

20% likely to return to workforce this year

Published May 7, 2022 at 5:03pm
(THE BLAZE) – One in five retirees is likely to return to the workforce this year, thanks to soaring inflation under President Joe Biden, a new survey found this week.

The historic inflation crisis in the U.S. continued to impact nearly every member of American society, and now even those who had resolved to withdraw from work and enjoy the sunset of their lives are being forced back into the labor market once again.

The trend is a remarkable turnaround from the larger-than-usual number of Americans who entered retirement during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

