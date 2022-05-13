Biden's 'obsession' with Israel's new homes

Israel is a growing country.

And a growing country needs additional housing – so plans are being made for nearly 4,000 new units in Judea and Samaria.

Israel hasn't even approved the new homes yet, but Joe Biden's already obsessing over them.

I use the term "obsessing" advisedly.

The dictionary definition of "obsess" means "preoccupy or fill the mind of (someone) continually, intrusively, and to a troubling extent."

Last week, Biden's State Department denounced the housing plan, stating, "Israel's program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospects for a two-state solution."

There's something you should notice about this opposition to Israel's plans. It's irrational. There's no logic or reason to it. It's beyond troubling. According to the dictionary, Biden's "obsession" over Israel's homes borders on in the sense of "haunting, possession, referring to an evil spirit."

Got it?

That's been Joe Biden's reality since he served as Barack Obama's vice president.

But these are just mere construction plans. Judea and Samaria are areas Israel controls in accordance with the Oslo Accords. In other words, they are not disputed. They involve no expanding of any settlements.

Biden is traveling to Israel in June. And he's going to tell them that these much-needed homes "exacerbate tensions."

Why? Because he just doesn't want Jews building any new homes – even in Judea and Samaria.

What does former President Donald Trump think about this?

"Jews should abandon the party that's abandoned them," he stated recently.

Trump was referring to the leftist, anti-Semitic Democratic Party. Biden doesn't understand Israel. Trump does.

Biden forgot, or never knew, that Israel is an independent country.

Pending the Biden visit, the White House sent a message to Israel, stating that it must refrain from approving the construction of the new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

Folks, we have another Israel-hater in the White House. We have another Communist in the White House. We have another God-hater in the White House.

These are incredibly confusing times, lots of lies being told, lots of misinformation and disinformation being spewed by the media and Big Tech.

Do you want to know where America is today in historical and biblical terms?

It's where ancient Israel was before being destroyed by God.

In Hosea 8, God speaks to the prophet about the precipice on which Israel stands: "They have set up kings, but not by me: they have made princes, and I knew it not: of their silver and their gold have they made them idols, that they may be cut off."

We are in full apostasy boogie.

We have left our Judeo-Christian roots, values and heritage and are pursuing other gods.

We think we're too sophisticated for accountability to God.

God's laws and judgments are, well, too judgmental for a secular and advanced society like America's.

Nevertheless, the most recent election, whether it was the result of voter fraud or stupidity or both, suggests America is turning rapidly away from God.

Hosea 8 is an apt metaphor.

God speaks through the prophet: "Set the trumpet to thy mouth. He shall come as an eagle against the house of the Lord, because they have transgressed my covenant, and trespassed against my law. Israel shall cry unto me, My God, we know thee. Israel hath cast off the thing that is good: the enemy shall pursue him. They have set up kings, but not by me: they have made princes, and I knew it not: of their silver and their gold have they made them idols, that they may be cut off. Thy calf, O Samaria, hath cast thee off; mine anger is kindled against them: how long will it be ere they attain to innocency? For from Israel was it also: the workman made it; therefore it is not God: but the calf of Samaria shall be broken in pieces. For they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind: it hath no stalk; the bud shall yield no meal: if so be it yield, the strangers shall swallow it up."

We can learn from every verse of the Bible – and need to – especially when they speak to us about our own experiences. That's why they were written. That's why they were recorded. That's why God spoke them. That's why the Bible is the bestselling book in the history of the world. That's why these ancient words, above all others, have been preserved for us today.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, will be with us just a little while.

