Biden's solution for Arab violence in Jerusalem: Give Temple Mount to Jordan

Israel PM: 'All decisions will be made by the Israeli government'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2022 at 10:11pm
The Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Israel (image courtesy Pixabay)



(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- President Biden met with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Friday in Washington to discuss the outbreak of Palestinian violence on the Temple Mount. In the official statement following the meeting, the White House affirmed its commitment to Jordanian custodianship of the site:

“The President affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount,” the statement read.

It should be noted that while the statement referred to the site in Arabic, it did not use the Hebrew term “Har Habayit.” The meeting with the king was the second time for Biden since he took office, more than he has met with any other leader in the region.

Read the full story ›

