(19 FORTY FIVE) – As Russia expedites visa applications for Ukrainians in territory occupied by Russia, a new poll suggests that not as many Ukrainians are willing to become Russians as President Vladimir Putin might think.

According to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the vast majority (92%) of Ukrainians now have a negative view of Russia, with only 2% having a positive view of the country and its government.

The figures stand in stark contrast to the results of the same survey performed in February, which saw 34% of Ukrainians express a positive attitude towards Russia.

