Bill Gates: 'What's the point' of mandates if the vaccines don't work?

Attendees at the World Economic Forum meeting must be triple-vaccinated, but in a panel session in front of the elite leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland, vaccine promoter Bill Gates dismantled the rationale for vaccine mandates and passports in a matter of seconds.

"The idea of checking if people are vaccinated – you know if you have breakthrough infections – what's the point?" the billionaire philanthropist said in the session Wednesday.

See Gates' remarks:

Now that @BillGates has seen the light on the uselessness of vaccine passports (& mandates), I would like to extend an invitation to him to sign the @gbdeclaration. https://t.co/FTcgKzuUU2 — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) May 26, 2022

TRENDING: The elitists who want to rule the world

Stanford University epidemiologist Dr. Jay Battacharya is among the many medical scientists who have been arguing for more than a year that the inability of the COVID vaccines to stop infection and transmission undermine vaccine passports and the requirements by governments and businesses that employees get the shots.

"Now that @BillGates has seen the light on the uselessness of vaccine passports (& mandates), I would like to extend an invitation to him to sign the @gbdeclaration," he wrote on Twitter.

His reference was to the Great Barrington Declaration he drafted along with epidemiologists Dr. Sunetra Gupta of Oxford and Dr. Martin Kulldorf, then of Harvard. The declaration criticized COVID-19 measures, particularly universal lockdowns, calling instead for focused protection of the vulnerable older population based on data showing they are more than a thousand times more likely to die from COVID infection than the young.

Wait – didn't Bill Gates want vaccine mandates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

During the WEF panel Wednesday, Gates said that any future COVID vaccines must block infection and be of "long duration."

The current vaccines, he said, "have saved millions of lives, but they don't have much in the way of duration. and they're not good at infection blocking."

Davos attendees must be tested for COVID-19 both before and after the five-day event along with being "fully vaccinated," which means two doses and a booster shot, CNBC reported.

See Gates elaborate on COVID vaccines:

Yesterday in #Davos, @BillGates said "the vaccines have saved millions of lives" yet admitted that current COVID-19 vaccines "don't have much in the way of duration and they're not good at infection blocking." @wef #WEF22 pic.twitter.com/Q2Co8R5mRf — Matt Gaspers (@MattGaspers) May 26, 2022

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!