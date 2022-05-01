A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Bill Gates warns: 'We've NOT seen the worst of COVID'

Says 'way above 5%' risk of pandemic generating 'even more fatal' coronavirus variant

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2022 at 5:11pm
Bill Gates (Video screenshot)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.

'We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,' Gates told the Financial Times on Saturday.

