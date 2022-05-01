Bill Gates warns: 'We've NOT seen the worst of COVID'

(DAILY MAIL) -- Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.

'We're still at risk of this pandemic generating a variant that would be even more transmissive and even more fatal,' Gates told the Financial Times on Saturday.

