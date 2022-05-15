Who's to blame for not telling you about election fraud?

Let's see.

The list of news sources is really big when it comes time to not telling you about the biggest story of 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

And the cost is even getting higher every day – because of the repression it's causing in the U.S. under the regime of Joe Biden. Biden raised the ante, again, when he illegally moved to give up sovereignty over health care, and presumably, the 2022 midterm elections, in America.

The truth? It's just about everyone who is withholding it!

And the truth about the steal of the 2020 presidential election is now being told in a movie – "2000 Mules." The truth about the threat to the next election is also being withheld – and it's real.

Why?

Let's start with the non-surprises first.

The New York Times, the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS.

We wouldn't expect more from the legacy press – the controlled press, the disinformation press.

Let's move on and look at who else is withholding any mention of stories about the extraordinary movie done by TruetheVote and Dinesh D'Souza.

The Big Tech censors – you know, the ones who withheld the truth about the New York Post's Hunter Biden's laptop from hell until more than a year after the election.

But are ready for the shocker?

How about Fox News? Not even a mention!

How about Newsmax? Not even a mention!

Only the truly independent press is telling the truth about this movie – WND, Steve Bannon's "War Room" show and the Real America Network. You've diligently got to search for outlets that carry news about this movie.

Do you believe it?

Believe it!

Nothing from Fox News. Nothing from Newsmax. They haven't even uttered that name of the movie!

You might recall that Fox was the first network to call the race for Joe Biden in Arizona early on election night against President Donald Trump. That is one of five battlefield states that "2000 Mules" figures were won easily through blatant voter fraud against Trump. They didn't need a thorough review of the vote – they had all they needed to prove Trump won. It was stolen. He won the Electoral College in all five states.

(Fox News did air a brief interview on Tucker Carlson's show with TruetheVote's heroic's leader Catherine Engelbrecht. However, the film was not named.)

Every day we feel more suppression, repression and tyranny in America. Most of it deals with the 2020 election results. It was a turning point. It certainly was for Trump!

We are quickly losing America's freedom – big time!

There are two challenges you MUST follow besides about 2 million+ immigrants overwhelming us now thanks to Biden, inflation thanks to Biden, the oil and diesel shortages thanks to Biden, the baby-formula shortages thanks to Biden, the giveaway of U.S. military hardware to Ukraine thanks to Joe Biden, the Disinformation Board USA thanks to Biden, etc., etc., etc.

You must watch "2000 Mules" immediately. Tell your uniformed friends about. Spread the news so it cannot escape attention. It can be viewed at SalemNOW.com now.

The Biden regime has proposed amendments to the World Health Organization that give the U.N. agency's director-general unilateral authority – not the Congress and the president – to declare a health emergency in the United States. You heard me right! The proposal takes effect NOV. 1 THIS YEAR. Never mind this is unconstitutional as hell. See what I mean? He's bringing on more tyranny every day!

We certainly live in dangerous times – precarious, ominous, scary, biblical latter-days times.

How can we get Donald Trump back? Why not a recall? After all, governors have them!

