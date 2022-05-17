A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Boom! U.S. just parked a fleet of aircraft carriers right on China's doorstep

Includes USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Ronald Reagan, USS America, as well as USS Tripoli

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 17, 2022 at 1:21pm
Sailors conduct preflight checks on a Navy EA-18G Growler aboard the USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 31, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Bechard)

By Philip Lenczycki
Daily Caller News Foundation

Multiple U.S. Navy aircraft carriers have amassed in the waters east of China, the U.S. Naval Institute reported Monday.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike groups, the USS America expeditionary strike group, as well as the USS Tripoli are operating in and around Japan, Taiwan and the Philippines, according to the U.S. Naval Institute fleet tracker.

The exercise marks the first time two America-class ships, the USS America and USS Tripoli, have operated in the Asia-Pacific region at the same time, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s translation of China’s Observer News.

Though the USS America and USS Tripoli are capable of carrying helicopters and fighter jets upon their flight decks, and thus resemble small aircraft carriers, the ships are classified as “amphibious assault ships,” according to a Navy profile. Amphibious assault ships are configured to support land-based operations, whereas aircraft carriers are optimized to dominate naval and air encounters, according to RealClear Defense.

The arrival of the U.S. Navy warships near China comes just a week after the USS Port Royal, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, was shadowed by China’s Eastern Theater Command while conducting a freedom of navigation exercise through the Taiwan Strait on May 10. The USS Port Royal’s trip came in response to the Chinese military surrounding Taiwan to the east and southwest between May 6 and 8 in a “rehearsal” for a “reunification-by-force” operation.

Navy Lt. Charles Kollar directs the launch of an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Philippine Sea, Dec. 28, 2019.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Singley/Released)

The largest iteration of the Liaoning aircraft carrier group to date also participated in China’s aerial, naval and ballistic live-fire war game in the waters off Taiwan after conducting military drills near the U.S. Navy base at Sasebo, Japan, on May 2.

The Liaoning aircraft carrier group is now reportedly operating near the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group, according to China’s Observer. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group conducted “dynamic deterrence missions” and “long-range maritime strikes” in the Philippine Sea on May 13, according to the Navy.

The Department of Defense and Navy did not respond immediately to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

