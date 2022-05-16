Buffalo killer of 10: The perfect patsy for Biden

A lone gunman.

An 18-year-old accused of killing 10 people in the Buffalo supermarket massacre.

He posted a rambling "white supremacist manifesto" that spewed a racist philosophy and outlined his plans step by step.

His name is Payton Gendron. He traveled several hours to kill strangers.

For Joe Biden, it quickly became the "domestic terrorism" in his search for the kind of "violent extremism" his attorney general was looking for.

It was a tragedy. And Gendron was the perfect patsy.

Joe Biden has been singing this medley for his entire sham presidency, and he finally got one of these incidents. Did we think he would let it go? Not on your life.

Biden said "hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo" after the teenager gunman killed 10 and injured three others at a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly black neighborhood of the city.

"We still need to learn more about the motivation for today's shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don't need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation," Biden said in a statement.

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of repugnant white nationalism ideology – have we seen it in this country? It's surprisingly rare. But if you keep saying it, keep expecting it, unfortunately you will see it – fully documented.

Just to top it off, New York Gov. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed social media platforms in the wake of the livestreamed mass shooting. (Gendron was recording with a camera affixed to his helmet and broadcasting his rampage to Twitch.)

Hochul said social media outlets need to crack down on content concerning white supremacy and other dangerous ideologies and found it inexcusable that Gendron's graphic stream wasn't taken down "within a second." Within a second!

"These outlets must be more vigilant in monitoring social media content. And certainly, the fact that this act of barbarism, this execution of innocent human beings could be livestreamed on social media platforms and not taken down within a second, says to me that there is a responsibility out there," Hochul, a Buffalo native, told reporters Saturday night.

Gendron wrote a 180-page diatribe stating that he was "radicalized" on the internet while he was bored during the early days of the pandemic, not by any people he had met personally. Investigators believe the manifesto is authentic and matches key personal details of the suspect and how the crime unfolded. They are still waiting to take possession of a computer owned by Gendron.

He mentioned other racially motivated killings and said he "mostly agreed" with Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who livestreamed his own attack that killed 51 people attending a New Zealand mosque in March 2019.

He said he started planning the attack in January and chose the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo because "it has the highest black population percentage" by ZIP code and it wasn't far away from his home. A section of the manifesto details his step-by-step plans for the day, including the corned beef hash he would eat for breakfast, how he would drive to Buffalo and scout out the supermarket, the way he would wear his body armor and carry his gun and how he would post a livestream online.

He allegedly carried out the attack at 3 p.m. instead of the planned 4 p.m. The madman also stopped his attack before a planned rampage through the neighborhood.

He uses almost 100 pages to describe his guns, body armor, gear and clothing choices in minute detail.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were "working closely" with the Buffalo Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. Now Garland can add this kid to his long list of crazies and wannabe malcontents.

But just as horrors like this are foreshadowed with clear warnings, everybody missed them – as usual. Gendron had previously threatened to shoot up his high school and was taken into custody for mental evaluation. Nothing came of it. Just a year ago, at the age of 17, he talked of a shooting attack at Susquehanna Valley Central High School in Broome County, New York. Opportunity missed – to grab the kid's guns at least!

The semi-automatic rifle that was used to commit the massacre had the "n-word" painted on the barrel, along with the number 14. In addition to the semi-automatic weapon, Gendron also had a hunting rifle and a shotgun, which were recently purchased legally. After the school-shooting threat, I wonder?

Think of all the violence perpetrated on the American people – killers released without bail, all of the black-on-black mayhem, the car that drove through the parade in Waukesha, and what gets the attention of the Biden regime?

You guessed it.

Predictable.

