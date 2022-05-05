'We cannot give in': Professor who won battle over trans pronouns speaks out

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A professor who won a $400,000 legal settlement after refusing to use a student’s “preferred pronouns” is encouraging others to withstand ideological pressure with kindness, humility and forgiveness, FaithWire reported.
“We cannot give in,” Professor Nick Meriwether (pictured), a philosophy and English professor at Shawnee State University in Ohio, told CBN News’ FaithWire. He told the Christian publication that his faith “sustained him throughout the ordeal.”
“Scriptures were extremely helpful, the Psalms — even the book of Revelation — teaches very, very clearly we must resist in a kind way, a humble way, a reasonable way,” Meriwether said.