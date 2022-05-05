A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'We cannot give in': Professor who won battle over trans pronouns speaks out

'Scriptures were extremely helpful ...we must resist in a kind way, a humble way'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 5, 2022 at 7:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by John Ondreasz from Pixabay)

(Image by John Ondreasz from Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A professor who won a $400,000 legal settlement after refusing to use a student’s “preferred pronouns” is encouraging others to withstand ideological pressure with kindness, humility and forgiveness, FaithWire reported.

“We cannot give in,” Professor Nick Meriwether (pictured), a philosophy and English professor at Shawnee State University in Ohio, told CBN News’ FaithWire. He told the Christian publication that his faith “sustained him throughout the ordeal.”

“Scriptures were extremely helpful, the Psalms — even the book of Revelation — teaches very, very clearly we must resist in a kind way, a humble way, a reasonable way,” Meriwether said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'We cannot give in': Professor who won battle over trans pronouns speaks out
Satanic Temple asks city to fly its flag after Supremes OK Christian flag
On Israel's Independence Day: Lawmaker calls to build Third Temple
Justice Deparment establishes 'Office of Environmental Justice'
Dow tumbles 1,000 points for worst day since 2020, Nasdaq drops 5%
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×