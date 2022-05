(NASSAU GUARDIAN) -- The American tourists who were found dead in villas at Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Exuma earlier this month, died from carbon monoxide poisoning, the Nassau Guardian understands.

The pathologist is expected to release the findings of the autopsy and toxicology report today.

The deceased were identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida.

Read the full story ›