CDC now investigating 180 cases of children with hepatitis of 'unknown cause'

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The CDC is now investigating 180 cases of children with hepatitis of an “unknown cause,” although health experts in the UK say the cause is likely kids having weakened immune systems due to lockdown.

Five deaths have occurred in the U.S. as a result of the infections, which have swept the globe, impacting numerous countries.

“Adenovirus infection is being investigated as being the possible cause, with nearly half the kids testing positive for the pathogen,” reports CNBC. “Adenovirus is a common virus that normally causes cold or flu-like symptoms. It is not a known cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children.”

