A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CDC now investigating 180 cases of children with hepatitis of 'unknown cause'

Other experts claim disease caused by lockdown weakening immune systems

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The CDC is now investigating 180 cases of children with hepatitis of an “unknown cause,” although health experts in the UK say the cause is likely kids having weakened immune systems due to lockdown.

Five deaths have occurred in the U.S. as a result of the infections, which have swept the globe, impacting numerous countries.

“Adenovirus infection is being investigated as being the possible cause, with nearly half the kids testing positive for the pathogen,” reports CNBC. “Adenovirus is a common virus that normally causes cold or flu-like symptoms. It is not a known cause of hepatitis in otherwise healthy children.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Infertile men at greater risk of developing breast cancer, study warns
Nearly half of Americans don't feel like an adult until they're 30
CDC now investigating 180 cases of children with hepatitis of 'unknown cause'
Jill Biden spreads disinformation to cover for Joe's baby formula crisis
Monekypox virus: What to know
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×