FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Church of Scotland votes to allow ministers to marry same-sex couples

But specifies no one will be 'required' to participate

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:29pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) – The General Assembly of the Church of Scotland voted Monday to allow ministers and deacons to marry same-sex couples.

By a vote of 274 to 136, ministers and deacons in the reformed Calvinist denomination can now apply to become authorized celebrants to conduct same-sex ceremonies.

According to a statement released by the Church of Scotland, "no person [will] be required to participate in or be involved in the arrangements for the same-sex marriage unless they explicitly wished to do so."

Read the full story ›

